Android in a Box

How does it work?

Anbox puts the Android operating system into a container, abstracts hardware access and integrates core system services into a GNU/Linux system. Every Android application will be integrated with your operating system like any other native application.

To achieve our goal we use standard Linux technologies like containers (LXC) to separate the Android operating system from the host. Any Android version is suitable for this approach and we try to keep up with the latest available version from the Android Open Source Project.